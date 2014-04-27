Coastal Softball Finishes Regular Season With Sweep

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics





ROCK HILL – The Coastal Carolina softball team notched its ninth victory in 10 games and completed a three-game sweep at Winthrop with a 7-0 shutout Sunday afternoon in its regular-season finale.

Kiana Quolas pitched a three-hitter while going 2 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate and Jessie Winans went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Chanticleers finished the regular season with a 38-14 overall record, including a 20-4 mark in Big South play. The 20 league victories are the most in conference history, surpassing the 19 that Coastal totaled last season.

Quolas improved to 24-5 on the season, equaling her career-high win total from 2012, and recorded her seventh shutout of the year, while striking out two and walking one. Offensively, the Chants had nine hits in the game, giving them 30 for the series.

Coastal jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, using two hits, two walks, two hit batters and one Winthrop error. After Brooke Donovan walked, she went to third on a single to right by Winans and scored when the throw got past the third baseman. Maicie Hahn and Bri Chiusano were then both hit by pitches to load the bases and Quolas hit an RBI single to left. Morgan Noad then drew the RBI walk for the third run.

The Chants then capitalized on three walks and a hit batter around two Eagle pitching changes in the third to make it 4-0. Hahn drew the bases-loaded free pass, her fifth RBI of the series.

Coastal capped the scoring with three more runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Winans and another RBI single by Quolas. Donovan singled off the diving shortstop with one out and Winans followed with a blast over the left-field fence for her fourth home run of the season. Quolas then followed a walk, a fielder's choice and an error with a run-scoring single through the left side that made it 7-0.

Quolas retired the first 11 Winthrop batters in the game and allowed only two out hits in the fourth, sixth and seventh.

Coastal will now have 10 full days off before opening play in the Big South Tournament on Thursday, May 8 at Coastal Carolina Softball Stadium.