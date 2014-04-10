Colorado State releases outlook for the 2014 hurricane season - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Colorado State releases outlook for the 2014 hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colorado State University released their outlook for the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season at a press conference Thursday morning.

The university's extended range forecast projects that the 2014 season will produce a below-average number of named storms.  

  • Named Storms: 9
  • Hurricanes: 3
  • Major Hurricanes: 1

CSU cited several factors that may contribute to a below-average season. An El Niño pattern is expected to form in the Pacific Ocean as we head into hurricane season. This typically increases the amount of wind shear across the Atlantic, which helps to disrupt tropical cyclone formation.

The same pattern that brought abnormally cool weather to the east coast this winter has helped to lower water temperatures across the Atlantic. These cooler than normal water temperatures are expected to continue into hurricane season, potentially reducing tropical cyclone intensities.

CSU is projecting a 20 percent chance of at least one major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. East Coast this season.  The average for the last century is 31 percent, well above CSU's projection.

It is important to remember that this is a very early forecast. It only takes ONE land-falling storm to cause significant damage!

