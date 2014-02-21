Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tammy Moorer, one of two people accused of kidnapping and murdering 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has been moved to the Georgetown County Detention Center, authorities confirmed. The

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Below is an in-depth timeline of events since the investigation into the disappearance of then-20-year-old Heather Elvis began

December 17, 2013:



Heather went on a first date with a man who may have been the last person to see her. During the date, she texted her father, Terry Elvis, a photo of herself learning to drive a stick shift in the parking lot of the Inlet Square Mall. He dropped her off at her River Oaks Drive apartment around 2 a.m.



December 18:



Heather phoned her roommate - who was home on Christmas vacation - to talk about the date.



According to the police report, Heather received and made a handful of phone calls. Her cell phone activity ended around 6 a.m.



December 19:



Heather's vehicle, registered in her father's name, was found at the Peachtree boat landing in Socastee. The doors were locked. Police notified Terry Elvis who opened the car, but her purse and phone were not inside.



December 20:



Police begin searching for Heather Elvis in the area around Peachtree landing.



December 21:



The CUE Center for Missing Persons join the search efforts.



The Elvis family created the FindHeatherElvis Facebook page. It receieves over 47,000 likes.



A $1,000 reward is offered for information on her disappearance.



December 22:



The First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach hosts a prayer vigil for Heather Elvis.



December 24:



The reward for information increases to $10,000.



December 28:



A search organized to look for Heather Elvis located human remains of a male near Tidewater Road.



December 31:



Heather Elvis' father posts a sorrowful New Years Eve message on the Facebook page dedicated to finding his daughter.



The reward for information increased to $20,000.



January 3, 2014:



The reward for information on the case is increased to $25,000. The Elvis family, friends and the Titled Kilt corporate offices contributed to the funds. Tilted Kilt also offered all their digital billboard advertising space to share the missing poster.



Heather Elvis worked for both the Titled Kilt at Broadway at the Beach and the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.



Early January:



January 6:



Nancy Grace and HLN feature the search for Heather Elvis, and interviewed her parents on Skype live on the show. The national coverage was a response to a petition to air the investigation on the Headline News network.



January 11:



First Baptist Church hosts a second fundraiser, an Italian dinner from Olive Garden, and the CUE Center for Missing Persons conducts a weekend search for Heather Elvis.



January 20:



Reward for information in the Heather Elvis case increases to $30,000.



January 22:



Anderson Oaks Assisted Living in Conway hosted spaghetti dinner to raise funds for the search effort.



January 23:



The Cypress Camping Resort in Socastee held a prayer vigil for the Elvis family.



January 28:



Horry County Police arrested Garrett Starnes and William "Bill" Barrett for interfering with the investigation. Their charges stem from social media posts and searches and interviews conducted separately from the police investigation.



January 30:



The Market Common, the community where Terry Elvis works - hosted a fundraiser for the Heather Elvis search fund.



February 4:



Terry Elvis told police he was exiting his business on Howard Avenue at the Market Common when he saw a black 2-door Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot behind the complex, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The vehicle had a black rag top with a tubular bumper, blacked-out rims, and was raised up higher than standard height.



The passenger yelled out to Elvis: "We already have Heather, Morgan is next."



February 6:



Concerned Citizens of the Community held a fundraising event for the Elvis Family on Thursday, February 6 at the Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill at 6:30 p.m.



Sidney Moorer files a report with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office stating that while traveling with his wife and kids on Ocean Highway near Georgetown at around 10 p.m., a truck sped up behind them and allegedly fired two shots from an automatic fire.



February 12:



The WMBF News special report on the Heather Elvis case airs, featuring new interviews with Terry Elvis and Bill Barrett.



February 20:



Sidney Moorer files a police report with Myrtle Beach Police claiming a truck with two men inside drove up to him and one man pointed a shotgun at him on North Kings Highway at about 1 :30 a.m.



February 21, 7:30 a.m.:



Police execute a search warrant on the residence of Sidney and Tammy Moorer as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Sidney and Tammy Moorer are taken into custody.



February 21, 8:50 a.m.:



Tammy Moorer booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



February 21, 11 a.m.:



Sidney Moorer booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



February 22:



Sidney and Tammy Moorer are charged in separate bond hearings Saturday morning. Each are charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of indecent exposure. A hold was placed on their release and officials said they expected more charges and possibly more arrests.



February 23:



Sidney and Tammy Moorer were both charged with kidnapping, in addition to the charges announced Saturday. Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed Tammy and Sidney Moorer's kidnapping charges are directly related to the case of missing 20-year-old Heather Elvis.



February 24:



Horry County Police announce at a 10 a.m. news conference that Tammy and Sidney Moorer will be charged with the murder of Heather Elvis. They said evidence recovered in the Moorer home and on their property gave them probable cause for the charge.



A bond hearing for the murder charge was scheduled for the week of March 17.



Arrest warrants released by HCPD detail the kidnapping and murder charges. The warrants state that Tammy and Sidney Moorer "did unlawfully, without just or sufficient cause, murder Heather Elvis with malice forethought." The kidnapping warrants state that the couple "did unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct or carry away Heather Elvis by any means whatsoever without the authority of the law."



February 26:



Tammy Moorer is moved from J. Reuben Long Detention center to Georgetown County Detention Center. Officials would not elaborate on the reason for the move.



March 17:



Tammy and Sidney Moorer appear in Horry County Court before Judge Steven John for a bond hearing. After testimony and presentation of evidence from state prosecutors, Terry Elvis, Horry County Police, and the Moorers' defense attorneys, the judge denies bond for both Moorers.



March 21:



Judge Steven John signs a gag order in the Heather Elvis case, restricting what information can be given by those involved in the case about the couple charged with the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old Heather Elvis.



March 24:



William Caison, Tammy Moorer's father, dies. Caison's home is adjacent to the home of Tammy and Sidney Moorer. Caison had accused WMBF News anchor Michael Maely of trespassing on his property. Maely had reached out to the Caison family for comment on the charges against Tammy and Sidney.



June 3:



Tammy and Sidney Moorer are served warrants for allegedly misrepresenting their income to qualify for substantial Medicaid benefits for their family.



June 17:



Six months pass since Heather Elvis' disappearance. The family holds a vigil, and continues to look to the community for answers.



June 30:



The Elvis family honors Heather Elvis on her 21st birthday. The family announces they are putting together a book of stories and memories from people that knew Heather.



September 5:



Kirk Truslow, the attorney for Sidney Moorer, requests evidence from the state regarding the Elvis case.



September 19:



The attorneys for Tammy Moorer file a motion requesting a speed trial, citing her constitutional right, and the "prejudicial effects that Defendant may encounter considering the increased media."



October 5:



Kirk Truslow, the attorney for Sidney Moorer, requests evidence from the state, for the second time, regarding the Elvis case.



December 15:



Kirk Truslow, the attorney for Sidney Moorer, filed a motion for prosecutors to continue to provide evidence as they discover it, regarding the Elvis case.



December 30:

A request to reduce bond for Sidney Moorer is filed by the defense team.



December 31:



A May 11 trial date is scheduled for the murder case of Heather Elvis. A request to summon 800 jurors is filed by the solicitor's office.



January 2, 2015:



Sidney Moorer's defense attorney, Kirk Truslow, requests a second bond hearing for Sidney Moorer.



January 17:



A portion of Highway 814 reopened early Saturday morning after the Horry County Solicitor's Office requested State Highway Patrol to assist in blocking the road. Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the closure was part of the Heather Elvis murder case investigation.



January 22:



Consider This: Investigation on Highway 814



January 22:



A bond reconsideration hearing is scheduled for the Moorers in Charleston County.



January 29:



The hearing for the Moorers is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday.



January 29:

Heather Elvis' parents, Debbi and Terry Elvis, discuss preparations for the hearing in Charleston.



January 30:



A Charleston judge sets bond for Sidney and Tammy Moorer at $100,000 each for all charges related to the Heather Elvis case. He requires that both wear a GPS monitoring device, stay outside a 5-mile radius of the Elvis house, and have no contact with the Elvis family.



January 30, evening:



Tammy Moorer and Sidney Moorer are transported back to J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. Tammy Moorer posts bond and is released on the evening of January 30.



February 2:



Sidney Moorer posts bond and is released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



March 4:

The defense team for Tammy Moorer has been accused of violating the gag order in the case.

March 25:



Heather Elvis murder trial delayed



April 7:

Defense attorneys filed a motion asking for the state to return property seized when Horry County police searched Tammy Moorer's home as part of the Heather Elvis investigation.

June 30:

The 22nd birth date of missing woman Heather Elvis is celebrated at Peachtree Landing.

August 4:

A Myrtle Beach woman is arrested after she reportedly crashed her car and trespassed on Sidney Moorer's property in Horry County, apparently while intoxicated.

August 6:

A Charleston judge grants Tammy and Sidney Moorer a bond modification allowing them to leave for Florida.

August 27:

Orders are signed modifying Sidney Moorer's bond, allowing him to live and work in Florida.

September 22:

A Charleston judge signs an order allowing Tammy Moorer to live and work in Florida, along with her husband Sidney Moorer, who was also granted a bond modification.

December 16:

The family of Heather Elvis starts an online petition to remove Judge Markley Dennis, Jr., the Charleston judge who granted the Moorers bond, from the case.

December 18:

The family of Heather Elvis holds a vigil and announces "H.E.L.P.P.," which stands for Hope, Encouragement, Love, Purpose, and Perseverance. It is a campaign to honor loved ones who are lost, or at a long distance over the holidays.

March 10, 2016:

Murder charges against both Sidney and Tammy Moorer are dropped. Kidnapping charges against both Moorers remain pending. Indecent exposure charges against both are dropped. Tammy Moorer's charge of obstruction of justice is dropped, but Sidney Moorer's remains.

March 11, 2016:

The family of Heather Elvis spoke about their faith and how they move forward during a press conference Friday afternoon at Peachtree Landing in Socastee, one day after murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer were dropped.

March 22, 2016

According to a scheduling order filed March 22 with the Horry County Clerk of Court, jury selection for the Moorer trial is set to begin June 20, followed by the start of the trial upon qualification of the panel.

April 18, 2016

Following four hours of testimony throughout Monday morning and a portion of the afternoon, Judge Markley Dennis ruled that an expert witness for the state could testify during the upcoming trial of Heather Elvis kidnapping suspect Sidney Moorer.

June 20, 2016

Sidney Moorer's trial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis began on Monday, June 20, 2016 with jury selection. The trial continued for five days.

June 24, 2016

A hung jury leads to a mistrial for Sidney Moorer after several hours of deliberation by the jury.

July 29, 2016

A judge sentences Moorer to five months in jail for breaking the gag order by peaking to a local media outlet on the second day of trial. He was immediately incarcerated following that hearing.

Sept. 28, 2016

Moorer is released from jail early after being incarcerated for two months for violating the gag order.

Aug. 30, 2017

In a separate trial, a jury finds Sidney Moorer guilty of obstruction of justice for impending the investigation into Elvis' disappearance. He is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nov. 30, 2017

Attorney Kirk Truslow files a motion requesting he be relieved as Moorer's pro bono defense counsel, stating his and Moorer's relationship had deteriorated.

