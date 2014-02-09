More rain and freezing rain Wednesday and Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Freezing rain continues along the Grand Strand this afternoon. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have finally hit the freezing mark. We'll hover around that freezing mark much of the day. The line between freezing rain and all rain is hugging the coastline. For this reason, we have upped our ice accumulations for the Grand Strand to .25-.50". The roads in the Grand Strand are wet with the exception of some bridges.



Numerous downed trees and power lines have been reported area wide and as well as widespread power outages.



PEE DEE/SE NORTH CAROLINA/I-95 CORRIDOR

Ice accumulations of .50 to .75 inches are likely. Some isolated spots of 1" are not out of the question. This amount of ice on trees and power lines will likely results in widespread, lengthy power outages. Temperatures on Wednesday will hold in the lower 30s. Freezing rain will taper off by Wednesday night.





