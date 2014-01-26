Winter Storm Warning in effect through Wednesday evening

The winter storm watch has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning. It's in place until 6pm Wednesday.

While flurries will linger along the Grand Strand through midday, accumulating snow is now finished, but most of the Pee Dee saw anywhere from one to 5 inches of snow.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF Storm Team is tracking winter weather that will last through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire area, except Scotland County, until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Find a complete list of schools, government offices and events that are delayed, canceled or closed due to the winter storm here: http://bit.ly/1fdpWiP

The entire region will remain trapped in the deep freeze through Thursday with just some slow improvements by tomorrow afternoon. Tonight will be bitter cold with temperatures as low as 15 well inland and around 20 near the beaches. Roads will remain covered in ice and snow, and any melting will quickly turn to ice once again. Wind chills will reach the single digits at times through the night.



Thursday will see a slow return to sunshine, and a slow warm up. After a full 36 hours below freezing, temperatures will finally climb above 32 by the mid-to-late morning hours. We'll see some good melting through the day, but another re-freeze is on the way Thursday night with temperatures again in the 20s.

Do you know who to call if your power goes out? How to keep your pets safe? Find links to all of our cold weather resources here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/24561975/winter-storm-important-links-and-resources

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.