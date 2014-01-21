FORECAST: Enjoy the mild today...another arctic blast on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will once again be very comfortable with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds will start to thicken up in the afternoon and there will be risk of sprinkle or light shower in a few spots.



Big changes start by tonight as a powerful cold front blows through the region. Temperatures will quickly start to fall and by Wednesday morning, we'll see temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Gusty winds will send wind chills into the single digits early Wednesday morning. Despite a lot of sunshine, Wednesday will be a bitter cold day with temperatures struggling just to make it to near 35 by the afternoon.

