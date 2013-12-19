Soggy weather could slow down holiday travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will advance towards the east coast through the weekend possibly causing some weather slowdowns for holiday travelers.

On Saturday, most of the heavy rainfall will stay to the west of the southeast. The heavy rain will extend from Texas to Illinois and Indiana, with the potential for severe storms across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Anybody with travel plans in these areas should stay up-to-date on changing weather conditions.

The weather begins to deteriorate on Sunday across the southeast with heavy rain and strong storms expected across portions of Mississippi and Alabama. The rain will extend well into the Midwest with a transition over to snow expected across the Great Lakes.

By Monday the cold front will be positioned along the east coast. This means the chance of rain along the I-95 corridor from Florida through the northeast. Severe weather is not expected but slick roadways may cause some slowdowns.

The cold front will exit the coast on Tuesday with nice travel weather expected across much of the nation.

