FORECAST: Brighter Skies, Chill Returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold air is here!Temperatures this morning were 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning in someplaces, says Storm Team Meteorologist Marla Branson.
We'llget plenty of sunshine today and a light northeast wind. Highs will only climbto the low 50s. High pressure builds in and keeps our weather pretty consistentfor the next few days.
Saturday is starting to look soggy, but things shouldclear out Sunday.
