FORECAST: Morning Fog, Rain Tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning we're waking up to fog in the Pee Dee, says Meteorologist Marla Branson.





Expect overcast conditions for most of the day. Mist or drizzle will be possible for most of the day as well, but the steady rain should hold off until overnight tonight and then linger through the first part of tomorrow. Temperatures will be all over the place today.





Expect a slow warm up to the low 70s at the beach and the low 60s inland. However, there is a chance that the warm front responsible for bringing us warmer temps at the beach won't be able to push on shore. If that happens, expect temps to only make it to the upper 50s and 60s.



Rain moves in tonight and sticks around through Tuesday.



