VIRAL: Homeowner records video as tornado destroys his home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIRAL: Homeowner records video as tornado destroys his home

(WMBF) - Amazing new video has emerged from the deadly tornado outbreak last Sunday that killed at least eight people across the upper Midwest.

One of the hardest-hit communities was in Washington, IL, where an EF-4 tornado caused severe damage across the city. Marc Wells, a resident of Washington, captured this video as the tornado destroyed his home.

WARNING: Video contains some offensive language. Viewer discretion advised.

Mobile users can watch the video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFrgSVoJi1U

The video was originally posted on Marc Wells' Facebook page and has garnered over 21,000 shares. According to Wells, he and his daughter escaped the ordeal uninjured. 

Officials say as many as 400 homes in Washington, IL were destroyed or seriously damaged.

Check out another viral video capturing the tornado's destruction here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/24008929/deadly-tornado-caught-on-video 

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly