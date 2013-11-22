VIRAL: Homeowner records video as tornado destroys his home

(WMBF) - Amazing new video has emerged from the deadly tornado outbreak last Sunday that killed at least eight people across the upper Midwest.

One of the hardest-hit communities was in Washington, IL, where an EF-4 tornado caused severe damage across the city. Marc Wells, a resident of Washington, captured this video as the tornado destroyed his home.

WARNING: Video contains some offensive language. Viewer discretion advised.

Mobile users can watch the video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFrgSVoJi1U



The video was originally posted on Marc Wells' Facebook page and has garnered over 21,000 shares. According to Wells, he and his daughter escaped the ordeal uninjured.

Officials say as many as 400 homes in Washington, IL were destroyed or seriously damaged.



