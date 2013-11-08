School bus collision injures student in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School bus collision injures student in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two school buses were involved in a collision Friday morning that sent one student to the hospital, according to a district spokesperson.

The incident occurred around 7:20 am Friday morning on Lynches Road in Coward, said Florence District 3 spokesperson Brian Huckabee. A Florence District 3 school bus carrying 27 students was rear-ended by a school bus from Lake City College Prep Academy, he said.

One student on the Florence 3 school bus was taken to the hospital for injuries. The Florence 3 bus was carrying students from Ronald E. McNair Middle School and Lake City High School.

Parents picked up the other students from the Florence District 3 bus.

All three students and the driver in the Lake City College Prep Academy bus went to the hospital, confirmed Dr. Delores Brown, a representative for the school. Two stuidents have since been discharged, she said.

