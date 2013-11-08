School bus collision injures student in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two school buses were involved in a collision Friday morning that sent one student to the hospital, according to a district spokesperson.

The incident occurred around 7:20 am Friday morning on Lynches Road in Coward, said Florence District 3 spokesperson Brian Huckabee. A Florence District 3 school bus carrying 27 students was rear-ended by a school bus from Lake City College Prep Academy, he said.

One student on the Florence 3 school bus was taken to the hospital for injuries. The Florence 3 bus was carrying students from Ronald E. McNair Middle School and Lake City High School.

Parents picked up the other students from the Florence District 3 bus, which was carrying students from Ronald E. McNair Middle School and Lake City High School.

All three students and the driver in the Lake City College Prep Academy bus went to the hospital, confirmed Dr. Delores Brown, a representative for the school. Two stuidents have since been discharged, she said.

