Police searching for two men accused of card fraud

Photo taken from Marshall's in Myrtle Beach off of Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of financial transaction card fraud.

If you have any information that leads to their identity, you are asked to call (843) 915 - TIPS.

