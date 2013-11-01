10th Annual SC Pecan Festival coming to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The 10th Annual South Carolina Pecan Festival is coming to Florence on November 1st and 2nd.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of over 55,000 people to Florence through the weekend. Festivities will span over ten city blocks in downtown Florence, including Irby, Evans, Cheves, and Dargan Street.

The Pecan Festival kicks off at 6 PM Friday evening and continues through Saturday night. Admission to the festival is free and includes live entertainment, running and biking events, food and craft vendors, and much more.

More information on the 10th Annual South Carolina Pecan Festival can be found at http://www.florencedowntown.com/pecan-festival/.

