Myrtle Beach area piers offer fun, food and fishing

MYRTLE BEAC, SC (WMBF) - The ocean views along the Grand Strand lure millions of travelers each year; so when you want to walk over the water, without getting wet, you'll head to the piers in Myrtle Beach - for views, food and maybe even some fishing.

Whether the target is mullet bait fish, Flounder, or black sea bass, you'll find it all just off the Myrtle Beach shore, and plenty more.

Teak Collins, owner of the Second Avenue Pier, says people hook 30 to 40 species of fish here daily, even first timers. "Sharks, stingrays, some of the better edible fish, spot tail bass, you got about a few different names. Red drum, flounder is a very good eaten fish. It's nice seeing a small kid come out here to be able to catch his first fish."

But Teak says the nearly 900 foot pier offers much more. "We kind of take it for granted. You know, seeing the sunrise every morning, seeing the ocean, but a lot of people, you know, they save their hard earned money all year long to come on vacation. They come back generations after generations. They definitely remember us, we've been here for a long time, you know."

Its a relationship that brings celebrations to life - from beginnings to endings.

"We have small weddings out here. People propose to their wives. Their last wishes were to be cremated and actually thrown off the pier. It's pretty common," Said Teak, naming a few of the reasons people take a walk on his pier.

Originally built in the 1930s, and rebuilt after two hurricanes, this walk into the Atlantic has seen changes, including the most recent upgrades three years ago with the new two story restaurant and third story bar with views for miles.

And they're proud of their food too. From the shrimp and grits and seafood to the key lime pie and strawberry shortcake.

Just down the boardwalk at Pier 14, they can't catch what's not local either, but they've got plenty on their menu.

Bryan Devereux, owner of Pier 14 said, "We've had people come in and wanted to know if we caught our Alaska King Crab right here. We can guarantee that they would have a good meal."

Everything from prime rib to seafood, owner Bryan Devereux says he's been feeding families since he bought the pier in 1985." A lot of people come in and say oh, I remember you when your hair was brown."

Now 87 years old, Devereux says his gateway to ocean views starts with hospitality. "When I first came here, I sat outside that door ten hours a day just saying hello and goodbye to everybody."

And though he's got two generations of family help, he still comes to work every day. "it's been good. I don't know what I would do if I didn't have it. What else do you do at 87? Just sit in a chair and die."

But for Devereux, owning the pier has not been easy. He too lost the pier with Hurricane Hugo. "The restaurant stayed in tact. We lost the approach ramp from the sea wall to the entrance of the pier and then we lost all of the pier beyond the restaurant."

They rebuilt for around half a million dollars, adding a gift shop and tackle shop and about 350 feet of pier from the restaurant, for people to soak up the views and cast they lines. And he says they've been strong ever since.

"Like last month, August is the biggest August we've ever had since '85, so we're doing something right," Devereux laughs.

And those who flock to either pier, seem to agree. If you go just outside of Myrtle Beach's city limits you'll find the Springmaid Beach pier; it's more than 1000 feet long. The Apache Pier is said to be the longest on the East Coast at more than 1200 feet in length.

