Fire destroys Loris mobile home

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - A mobile home is a total loss after a fire breaks out Friday morning.

At 10:31 a.m. Friday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to 1864 Barts Road in Loris to reports of a mobile home fire. When crews arrived on scene, the fire had already engulfed 50% of the double-wide mobile home. HCFR was able to extinguish the fire but the home is a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

