'High Steppin' Country' the Grand Strand's longest-running show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tucked away by the sand dunes on the Lakewood Campgrounds is the Grand Strand's only outdoor amphitheater, which is home to the longest-running show on the Grand Strand: High Steppin' Country.

"High Steppin' Country started in 1976 at Magic Harbor," says Rhonda Perry, the producer of the show.

The show was the concept of the late Phillip Perry, Rhonda's father-in-law.

"He had seen a lot of variety shows and wanted to bring something to Myrtle Beach that would offer that to the community here," she says.

From that vision, 37 years later, High Steppin' Country is still going strong. The majority of the performers are local high schoolers or college students, but it's more than just a show they put on.

"We get to know each other really well through the process," says current cast member Paisley Ellis. "Through time, we really become a family, because we're with each other all hours of the day."

The time and effort that goes into the show each summer also instills values in these young performers that they take with them for a lifetime.

"I personally took away a sense of professionalism and work ethic from it," says former cast member Austin Perry.

A summer of music and dance also makes a summer of memories for the cast.

"The memories that I made out here on the stage are definitely memories that I'm going to hold very dear for the rest of my life," Perry says.

The Lakewood stage has launched the careers of some pretty big names. Josh Turner, known for his debut album "Long Black Train," which produced three chart singles, was a perform in High Stepping Country in the 1990s. The successes don't stop there:

"We have had choreographers, dancers, singers in Las Vegas, New York, Florida," Perry says.

Thirty-seven years later, the show continues to grow.

"We've expanded the show from just country and gospel to include pop, patriotic, a kids section and a novelty section," Perry says.

The loyal fans keep coming back, year after year.

"There's so many people that come to the show year after year," Ellis says. "You get to talk to them and meet with them."

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.