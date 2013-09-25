Irish Italian International Festival coming to North Myrtle Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Irish Italian International Festival coming to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Restaurants will compete for the titles of Best Entrée,Best Decorated, and Best Dessert, and festival-goers can join in friendlyevents, including a spaghetti eating competition.

A children's area will offer a variety of entertainment,magic, balloon art and inflatables (nominal fee).

FestivalSponsors are The North Myrtle Beach Home Depot, Flynn’s Irish Tavern, WFXB FoxTV, Easy 105.9, CIAO, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Best Western Ocean SandsBeach Resort, and  WNMB Am Stereo 900. 

EntertainmentSchedule

Stage 1 - 421 Main Street (in front of Flynn's Irish Tavern)
10:00 am - Beach BrassQuintet
10:30 am - Opening Ceremonies (Port City Pipesand Drums)
10:45 am - Beach Brass Quintet
11:30 am - Band on the Rum
1:15 pm - Port City Pipesand Drums
1:45 - 4:00 pm - Willie Lynch Band

Stage 2 - 400 Main Street (in front of Hope Taylor & Co.)
10:00 am - Dale Mosher
10:30 am - Opening Ceremonies (Port City Pipesand Drums)
10:45 am - Dale Mosher
11:15 am - Arts Alive
12:00 pm - Claudio's Spaghetti Eating Contest, sponsored by Villa Romana
1:00 - 4:00 pm - Dwayne Dopsie& the Zydeco Hellraisers

For more information or day of the event news, please callthe North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation Department at (843) 280-5584.

