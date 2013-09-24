Chicken bog a simple dish with a history in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chicken Bog: easy to prepare, perfect for alarge crowd, and native to Horry County. It is a simple dish with three main ingredients, and a long history on the Grand Strand.

"You go 100 miles north, south, east or westand people don't know what you're talking about," says Johnny Allen, localchicken bog expert. "Back in the tobacco-gathering days, you know, you had alot of people that was gathering tobacco and all. You always fed them dinnerand stuff like that. And they felt that chicken bog would go a lot farther thanfried chicken, rice and gravy."

The "Horry County Kings of Chicken Bog," Johnny Allen and ThomasShelley, have been making the dish together since 1985, and chances are you'vetasted their version.

"We prepare all of the chicken bogthat is for sale at the Bog-Off," Shelley says.

And they serve a lot of it.

"We have pots that will feed 1,200,"Allen says. "It consists of 400 pounds of chicken, six and half inches ofwater, 125 pounds of rice, 100 pounds of sausage, and then our seasoning.

The basics of the chicken bog are pretty simple: chicken,rice and sausage. But it seems everyone has their own take on what makes a goodbog, even Johnny's own sons.

Brett Allen prefers "grainy ricethat separates. I know it goes against the name, but I don't like it when it'sall lumpy and boggy."

Blake Allen says, "I'm partialto the sausage, but good greasy rice don't hurt either."

Some people like to mix it up a bit.

"I've seen people go with bellpeppers and everything else, which goes out of the realm of Low Country chickenbog," Shelley explains.

But Shlley and Allen are two traditionalists, and can bothagree that one ingredient must show up in every dish of chicken bog:

"You put a little love in it,it'll turn out just fine," Shelley says.

