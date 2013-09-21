Georgetown deputies nab 2 shooting suspects

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office arrested two people allegedly involved in a shooting on Sept. 21.

According to deputies, at around 1 a.m. that Saturday morning, gun shots were fired on Enterprise Street in the Green Town community of Georgetown County. Two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

The gunshot victims were taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Malik Kyle Taylor, 17, of McClellanville is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Reginald Denzel Manigault, 17, of Georgetown turned himself in to authorities for accessory after the fact of a felony.

