Georgetown deputies nab 2 shooting suspects

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office arrested two people allegedly involved in a shooting on Sept. 21.

According to deputies, at around 1 a.m. that Saturday morning, gun shots were fired on Enterprise Street in the Green Town community of Georgetown County. Two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

The gunshot victims were taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Malik Kyle Taylor, 17, of McClellanville is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Reginald Denzel Manigault, 17, of Georgetown turned himself in to authorities for accessory after the fact of a felony.

  Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST
    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

  Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST
    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call 911.  

  State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST
    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

