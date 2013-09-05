25th Annual Beach Sweep and Creek Sweep set for September 21 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

25th Annual Beach Sweep and Creek Sweep set for September 21

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The 25th Annual Beach Sweep / Creek Sweep will be held September 21, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., in North Myrtle Beach. The Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful Committee invites volunteers to help clean areas along the city's oceanfront as well as some marsh areas in the Cherry Grove section of the city.

Prospective volunteers are invited to contact Gregg Barnhill at (843) 280-5673 or dgbarnhill@nmb.us. North Myrtle Beach volunteers should check in at 8:30 a.m. at the Cherry Grove Park & Boat Ramp at 53rd Avenue North. Lunch for volunteers will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the same location.

The North Myrtle Beach event is part of the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and S.C. Department of Natural Resources' annual Statewide Beach Sweep / River Sweep initiative. The Sweep takes place in conjunction with the International Coastal Cleanup, coordinated by Ocean Conservancy. Once the Sweep is over, Ocean Conservancy tallies all of the debris data. This data helps identify litter sources so that organizations can work to prevent litter before it occurs. 

The Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful Committee is a volunteer committee that seeks to educate and empower the North Myrtle Beach community to personally improve the environment and enhance quality of life and community pride through beautification, litter prevention and recycling.

Sponsors for the September 21 clean up event include the Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful Committee, Sea Grant Consortium, Palmetto Pride, Driftwood Keep America Beautiful Kids, Driftwood Garden Club, Optimist Club, Yaupon Garden Club, North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club, Sea Oates Garden Club, NS Sail & Power Squadron, Sea Coast Anglers, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, North Myrtle Beach Public Works Department, NMB Parks & Recreation, Clemson Extension Service, American Legion Post 186, OD Shag Club, North Myrtle Beach High School National Honor Society, North Myrtle Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, S.C. DHEC, and many individual area volunteers.

