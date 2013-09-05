Second man wanted for drive-by shooting arrested - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Second man wanted for drive-by shooting arrested

Marcus Lisbon (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Marcus Lisbon (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
David Lunn II (Source: Florence County Detention Center) David Lunn II (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The second of two men wanted for a drive-by shooting near a Florence school is behind bars.

That shooting was reported early Thursday morning on Fifth Street in Florence, where 30-year-olds Marcus Lisbon and David Julian Lunn II allegedly fired at least 30 rounds into a home with two people inside.

A witness to that shooting saw a car fleeing the area, and the vehicle crashed on Wallace Road just moments later. The Florence County Sheriff's Office says evidence in that car tied it to the shooting.

After searching near where the car was found, tracking canines and a SLED helicopter helped locate Marcus Lisbon at David Lunn's home.

The home that was fired upon is near Wallace Gregg Elementary School in Florence, and the school was briefly placed on lock down during the search for the two men. Additional security measures were taken at Lester Elementary School, said Florence School District One spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel.

The lock down at Wallace Gregg has since been lifted, Little-McDaniel confirmed.

Marcus Lisbon was arrested and is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing for two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Investigators, Lisbon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior criminal history. His bond was denied.

After actively searching, David Julian Lunn II was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling. His bond hearing was Saturday, and his bond was set at $120,000. Each attempted murder charge was set at $50,000 and the charge for discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling was set at $20,000. It has not been paid yet.

