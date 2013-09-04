Georgetown County Correctional Officer arrested on drug charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Correctional Officer after an investigation showed that the officer transported contraband into the detention center.

Correctional Officer Kelvenia Davis was charged and taken into custody on August 29th. Davis is charged with one count of Furnishing Prisoners with Alcohol or Drugs, one count of Furnishing Prisoners with Contraband, and one count of Public Official Misconduct in Office.

Davis was assigned a total bond of $15,000.

