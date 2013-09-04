Darlington Raceway hosting first Darlington Marathon

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from the Darlington Raceway.

Another form of racing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, asDarlington Raceway will serve as the start line and finish line for theinaugural Darlington Marathon.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. and will feature 5K, 10K, Half andFull Marathon events. All races will start from the same spot across the streetfrom the Darlington Raceway Museum. The races will continue throughout thecounty of Darlington before ending at the start/finish line at the track TooTough To Tame.

Pre-registration for the Marathon is still taking place withnon-refundable prices of $75 (Full Marathon), $45 (Half Marathon), $35 (10K)and $25 (5K) being offered. Participants can register online until Sept. 26 byvisiting www.DarlingtonMarathon.com.

USA Track & Field will recognize times from the DarlingtonMarathon as official Finishing Times. Times will be eligible to qualify for the2014 Boston Marathon.

"We're excited to be the starting point and finish line for theinaugural Darlington Marathon," the track's director of corporate sales andDarlington Marathon participant Jeff Taylor said. "Hosting a variety of racingevents like this is a big deal for our track and local community as hundreds ofrunners will be participating and spending time here in Darlington.

For more information on the Darlington Marathon or to registervisit www.DarlingtonMarathon.com.

