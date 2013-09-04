Mobile home destroyed in overnight electrical fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - An electrical fire destroyed a families mobile home in Loris early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Lake Drive in Loris. Loris Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and had the fire under control in around 30 minutes.

The fire destroyed the single wide mobile home. One person was home at the time of the fire but was able to safely escape. Two other people living in the home were at work.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical shortage in a window mounted air conditioning unit.

