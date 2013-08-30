Beach Boogie & BBQ Festival coming this weekend to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Beach Boogie & BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend marking the last major holiday weekend of the summer season.

Festivities will be begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and last through Sunday. The event revolves around three competitions through the weekend, including an 'Anything Goes' contest and tasting, the Official BBQ Championship of South Carolina, and the Best Wings on the Beach.

Live entertainment will be provided beginning on Friday including flyboard and wakeboard stunts, as well as a fireworks show on Saturday night. Arts, crafts, and business exhibitors will be present throughout the event.

More information on the festival can be found at www.MyrtleBeachEventInfo.com

