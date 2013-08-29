Over $50k worth of copper stolen from power lines

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for a string of cooper wire thefts.

The Sheriff's Office reports that between August 24th and August 29th, over $50,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from Duke Energy power lines in Marion County. Two thefts occurred on Highway 301 and Blue Brick Road, with a third theft occurring in the Rains Community.

Anybody with information regarding the thefts are asked to call (843) 423-8216 or (843) 423-8299.

