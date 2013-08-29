Caller posing as Horry County deputy, asking for money - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Caller posing as Horry County deputy, asking for money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about an apparent hoax that is targeting Horry County residents. 

Residents have been receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be a Deputy with the Sheriff's Office. They tell the resident that they have a summons that needs to be paid and ask for the victim to give them a credit card number.

The caller may be using an application to change their phone number to make it appear as if the call originated from the main line at the Sheriff's Office. 

The Horry County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that they will never ask anyone for money over the telephone. Anyone with information or that has been affected by the call is asked to call the Horry County Police or your local law enforcement. 

