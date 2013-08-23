Horry Co. firefighters headed to Ca. to help battle Rim Fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County firefighters headed to California to help battle Rim Fire

The following is a press release from Horry County Fire Rescue. 

Conway, S.C. (Friday, August 23, 2013,  11:30 a.m.) – Three Horry County Fire Rescue have begun their deployment to the Rim Fire in California.

On Friday, August 23, 2013, Captain Tim Rainbolt, Lieutenant Bryan Turner and Firefighter Nick Bender headed to Columbia, S.C. to meet up with a team from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.  This team will deploy, and offer assistance to the firefighters in Yosemite National Park.

"Horry County Fire Rescue is very proud of the Wildfire Team that we have," stated Scott Thompson, assistant chief of operations for Horry County Fire Rescue. "These three individuals represent an entire team of dedicated members of the Department, whose expertise are in wildfire.  Our thoughts and prayers will be with our brothers in California and we wish them a safe return."

Rainbolt, Turner and Bender will be assisting with the wildfire until Saturday, September 7.

For more information about Horry County Fire Rescue, please contact 843-915-5190 or visit www.horrycountyfirerescue.com.  For more information on how to prevent the spread of wildfires, visit www.scfc.org

