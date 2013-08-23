Guests of an Ocean Blvd hotel robbed at gunpoint in room - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Guests of an Ocean Blvd hotel robbed at gunpoint in room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for two men who they say stole hundreds of dollars from an Ocean Blvd hotel room at gun point.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, three guests of a hotel at 2610 North Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach received a knock at the door. The occupants were expecting a friend who was on the way home, but when they answered the door, they were instead greeted by two armed men carrying a silver revolver, according to a MBPD report.

The suspects demanded all their money and tore through the hotel room in search of any valuables. The men then forced the victims to walk single file into the bathroom. The suspects stated they had five bullets and that if the victims called the police, they would come back and kill them. It is estimated the suspects made off with between $500 and $600 from the hotel room.

The first suspect is described in the report as a black male, 6'2" tall, and wearing a white t-shirt and gray track pants. The second suspects is described as a black male, 5'11" tall, and wearing a black t-shirt and black track pants, with shoulder length dreadlocks. Both men were described as being average build.

