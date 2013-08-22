High School football postseason schedule and forecast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High School football postseason schedule and forecast

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - High school football postseason continues on Friday. Here are Friday's matchups, and a personalized forecast from WMBF Storm Team Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst for each of the games:

High School Football postseason Schedule

All games begin at 7:30

Hartsville at Socastee 

Easley at South Florence

Wade Hampton at Dillon

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Loris

St. Joseph's at Lamar

Estill at Carvers Bay

Military Magnet at Lake View

West Florence at Northwestern

Marlboro County at Hanahan

Myrtle Beach at Crestwood

North Myrtle Beach at Strom Thurmond

Columbia at Cheraw

Waccamaw at Lake Marion

Aynor at Timberland

Kingstree at Woodland

Andrews at Bishop England

Hemingway at Allendale-Fairfax

Timmonsville at Cross

