Portion of Kings Highway shutdown after accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident along Kings Highway has forced the closure of both the south and northbound lanes.

The northbound lanes of Kings Highway have been shutdown near 29th Avenue South. The southbound lanes have been shutdown from 27th Avenue South.

The vehicle hit a utility pole and the lines are reported down. The vehicle was on fire following the accident but has been extinguished by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Santee Cooper is en route to repair the damaged utility lines.

