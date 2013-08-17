Coroner releases identity of deceased from hit-and-run on Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say they need your help finding the driver of a vehicle that hit two people on a moped and then left from the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 501 at the Old Waccamaw Pottery bridge. The two riders on the moped were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler said 21-year-old Tyshawn Johnson from Marion, SC was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Johnson died from multiple blunt force trauma from being struck by a motor vehicle. An autopsy will be performed Sunday.

At this point the condition of the other person transported to the hospital is unknown.

Troopers are looking for a white or silver Nissan Pathfinder with extensive front end damage and the left front wheel hub cap missing. The type of vehicle in the picture on the side.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The outbound lane on Highway 501 heading toward Conway that was closed because of this accident, has reopened.

