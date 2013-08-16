MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are watching two areas of concern in the tropics as we head closer to the peak of the season.

Tropical Storm Erin continues to make its way west across the Atlantic. As of Friday morning Erin had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and movement was to the WNW at 16 mph.

Erin is expected to continue to the WNW through the next five days. A lot of dry air is currently located across the Atlantic and this should act to weaken the storm as we head into the weekend.

Most of the reliable computer guidance shows Erin dissipating next week. This storm is not expected to be a threat to the east coast.

Another area of disturbed weather is currently in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 50% chance of developing in the next 48 hours.

While significant strengthening is not expected, this area could bring increased rain chances across the southeast as its moisture streams in from the south.

Indications are that the tropics will begin to increase in activity into late August and September.

