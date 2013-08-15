9th Annual Little River Shrimp Festival

The following is a press release from the Little River Chamber of Commerce:

Plans are underway for our 9th Annual Little River ShrimpFestival! Be sure to follow our ShrimpFest Facebook pageto stay up-to-date on all vendor, entertainment, and children's areainformation!

If you are interested in being a vendor, click here to download yourapplication today! Spaces are filling up fast so we urge interested parties tosend in their applications as soon as possible.

The 9th AnnualShrimpFest is scheduled to take place on October 12 & 13, 2013.For more information call (843) 249-6604.