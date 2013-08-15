Movie Night coming to Huntington Beach State Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Movie Night coming to Huntington Beach State Park

Press Release from Murrells Inlet 2020: http://bit.ly/17PO1pu

 

Movie Night  

at Huntington Beach State Park!

Saturday, August 17, 2013

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

 

In honor of the end of summer, the Park will be showing the ultimate beach movie, Jaws. Bring your chairs, blankets, and bug spray to the beach access by Shelters 1 and 2.  Refreshments will be available for sale at our gift shop.   Restrooms and parking are nearby.  

The movie is free with park admission ($5 for adults, $3.25 for S.C. Seniors, and $3 for children age 6-15; Free for children 5 and younger).

Please contact Josslyn Stiner at 843-237-4440 or jstiner@scprt.com for questions.  Stay tuned to the South Carolina State Parks facebook page for updates and weather cancellation news.

Located along U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet, Huntington Beach State Park offers three miles of the most pristine beach on the Grand Strand. The 2,500-acre park's freshwater lagoon, salt marshes, maritime forest and abundant wildlife are all outstanding examples of the state's natural coastal environment.

