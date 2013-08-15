Beach Sweep, River Sweep scheduled in Murrells Inlet - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Sweep, River Sweep scheduled in Murrells Inlet

Press Release from Murrells Inlet 2020: http://bit.ly/17PO1pu

SEPTEMBER 21, 2013  

8:45 am - 11:00 am

2nd Annual Fall Haul
Community Clean Up 

 

In conjunction with the SC DNR Annual Beach & River Sweep, Murrells Inlet 2020 is teaming up with local partners to host a Creek & River Sweep in Murrells Inlet.  

We invite residents, our school teachers, the restaurants and our businesses to organize your teams to donate two hours for the Fall Haul. 

It's time to rid our creek and streets of summer trash left behind!  River rats head to the river.  Creek rats head to the marsh.  Let's show up, let's clean up and let's enjoy our backyard with less litter.

Down by the river, meet at K-Rae's (back door) at 8:45 am.   At the marsh, meet at the docks at Crazy Sister Marina at 8:45 am.  

Dress appropriately. Bring your gloves, boots and bug spray. Trash bags will be provided.  Call 843-357-2007 for more information. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly