Beach Sweep, River Sweep scheduled in Murrells Inlet

Press Release from Murrells Inlet 2020: http://bit.ly/17PO1pu



SEPTEMBER 21, 2013

8:45 am - 11:00 am

2nd Annual Fall Haul

Community Clean Up

In conjunction with the SC DNR Annual Beach & River Sweep, Murrells Inlet 2020 is teaming up with local partners to host a Creek & River Sweep in Murrells Inlet.

We invite residents, our school teachers, the restaurants and our businesses to organize your teams to donate two hours for the Fall Haul.

It's time to rid our creek and streets of summer trash left behind! River rats head to the river. Creek rats head to the marsh. Let's show up, let's clean up and let's enjoy our backyard with less litter.

Down by the river, meet at K-Rae's (back door) at 8:45 am. At the marsh, meet at the docks at Crazy Sister Marina at 8:45 am.

Dress appropriately. Bring your gloves, boots and bug spray. Trash bags will be provided. Call 843-357-2007 for more information.