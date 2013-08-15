Tropical Storm Erin forms in the eastern Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the far eastern Atlantic becoming the 5th named storm of the 2013 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 11 AM Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Erin had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and movement was to the WNW at 15 mph. Erin was 3,562 miles to the ESE of Myrtle Beach, SC.

A gradual strengthening trend is expected through the weekend where winds are forecast to increase to 60 mph by early Saturday morning.

Early next week Erin will begin to encounter a large area of dry air situated across the Atlantic. This will induce some weakening as we head into Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of Erin dissipating sometime early next week.

What is left of Erin will likely continue to the WNW through next week, passing to the north of the Lesser Antilles by late week. Still plenty of time to watch this system as it treks across the Atlantic.

Another area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean has been given a 50% chance of developing in the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

