Upcoming events in the city of North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Upcoming events in the city of North Myrtle Beach

August Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, August 13, at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center,Possum Trot Road

KNMBB Committee meeting, 4:00 p.m.

KNMBB Commission Meeting, 3:00 p.m.

 

September Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, September 10, 4:00 p.m., J. Bryan Floyd CommunityCenter

 

Beach Sweep

Saturday, September 21, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

We will assemble at the Cherry Grove boat ramp on 53rdAvenue North and clean different areas of the beach and marsh. Tovolunteer, call 843-280-5673 or email dgbarnhill@nmb.us. Lunch will be provided.

 

Irish Italian International Festival

Saturday, September 28, all day

Main Street between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside

We will have a booth at this festival and will be helpingwith trash collection and recycling

 

October Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, October 8, 4:00 p.m., J. Bryan Floyd CommunityCenter

 

Endless Summer Festival

Saturday, October 26, all day

Main Street between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside

We will have a booth at this festival and will be helpingwith trash collection and recycling

 

Citywide Clean Up

Saturday, November 2, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

City Sanitation area on 2nd Avenue South

 

November Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, November 12, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

KNMBB Committee Meeting at 4:00 p.m.

KNMBB Commission Meeting at 3:00 p.m.

 

