North Myrtle Beach announces general election for the city

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from North Myrtle Beach:

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Municipal Election Commission of the City of NorthMyrtle Beach, SC announces the general election for the City to be heldNovember 5, 2013.

 

The following offices shall be included in this election:

Mayor                                                              2013-2017

Council Member Ocean DriveWard                 2013-2017

Council Member Windy HillWard                     2013-2017

Council Member At- Large                               2013-2017

 

All precincts to vote for all candidates.

 

The polling places will be as follows:

Windy Hill 1 Precinct- Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 (33rdAve. South)

Windy Hill 2 Precinct –Fire Station # 5 (Barefoot Resort)

Crescent Beach Precinct- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center(Possum Trot Road)

Ocean Drive 1 Precinct- Fire Station #1 (2nd Ave. South)

Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church-(11th Ave. North)

Cherry Grove 1 Precinct- Chapel By The Sea Baptist Church(Sea Mountain Highway)

     (Note this NEW location)

Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 4 (Little RiverNeck Road)

 

Citizens desiring to vote in the upcoming election must beregistered by October 5, 2013.

To register one must contact the County Board of VoterRegistration at (843) 915 5440 or registration can be done online at www.horrycounty.org.  Absentee ballots must be obtained through the HorryCounty Voter Registration office in Conway.

Citizens desiring to be candidates for one of the abovelisted offices may file at City Hall with the City Clerk. Books will open forfiling on August 23, 2013. Books will remain open for filing during regularbusiness hours at City Hall and close at 12:00 p.m. on FridaySeptember 6, 2013.

The filing fee for the office of Mayor is $150.00 andCouncil Seat is $75.00.

This is a nonpartisan election and no party affiliationshall be placed on the ballot.

Municipal Election Commission

City of North Myrtle Beach, SC

