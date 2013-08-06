Florence-Darlington Technical College Athletics Hosting Golf Tournament

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from FDTC:

Florence-Darlington Technical College's Athletics Department holds a golf tournament, Saturday, August 24, 2013 at the Traces Golf Club benefiting both men and women Tech Stingers. Check in for both teams and single players begin at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch for the golfers to follow.

The tournament begins with a "Shotgun Start" at 1:00 p.m. The format for the competition is a four-Man team of the "Captain's Choice".

Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team. Cost includes green fees and cart. Beverages will also be provided on the course. Mulligans, Red Tees and Strings will also be available:

$5 mulligan - limit 2 per person

$5 red tee - limit 1 per person

$5 string - limit 1 per person

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and last place teams. Tee Box Sponsorships are available for $200 with all monies going to help 2013-14 seasons for the women and men Tech Stingers. For more information, contact the FDTC Athletics Office at 661-8081 or preston.mcdonald@fdtc.edu.