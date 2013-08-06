Florence-Darlington Technical College Athletics Hosting Golf Tou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence-Darlington Technical College Athletics Hosting Golf Tournament

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The following is a press release from FDTC: 

Florence-Darlington Technical College's Athletics Department holds a golf tournament, Saturday, August 24, 2013 at the Traces Golf Club benefiting both men and women Tech Stingers.   Check in for both teams and single players begin at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch for the golfers to follow.

The tournament begins with a "Shotgun Start" at 1:00 p.m.  The format for the competition is a four-Man team of the "Captain's Choice". 

Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team.  Cost includes green fees and cart.  Beverages will also be provided on the course.  Mulligans, Red Tees and Strings will also be available:

$5 mulligan - limit 2 per person

$5 red tee - limit 1 per person

$5 string - limit 1 per person

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and last place teams. Tee Box Sponsorships are available for $200 with all monies going to help 2013-14 seasons for the women and men Tech Stingers.  For more information, contact the FDTC Athletics Office at 661-8081 or preston.mcdonald@fdtc.edu.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly