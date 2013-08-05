Hartsville PD hosts National Night Out, 'Heroes Night Out'

From the City of Conway:

Conway Police Department will be celebrating the 30th Annual National Night Out, a unique crime prevention event sponsored across the country by the Association of Town Watch (NATW).

This year's event will be held at the Smith Jones Recreational Center from 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. The public is cordially invited the join the community to be part of the Night Out 2013 team.

From the Town of Fairmont, NC:

National Night Out will be held Tuesday, August 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at Heritage Center in historic downtown Fairmont. The guest speaker will be Erich Hackney, D.A. Investigator.

The event includes entertainment, free hot dogs and soda, door prize drawings, air conditioned comfort. There will also be a meet-and-greet with Fairmont public safety officers.

The town will help attendees learn tips on neighborhood safety and crime watch.

Join the community watch and help fight crime together!

From Florence County:

The Florence County Sheriff's Office is hosting their annual National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, August 6 beginning at 6 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Leatherman Senior Citizens Center at Freedom Florence. The celebration recognizes citizens, crime watch organizations and law enforcement, all of which work in collaboration to help make Florence County a safer place to live.

The guest speaker for this event will be the Honorable Ralph King Anderson, Jr., a retired judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Food, drinks and entertainment will be available to the public free of charge.

From Georgetown County:

Sheriff Lane Cribb and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office would like to invite everyone to the 30th Annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 6, 2013. The event will take place from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at 209 S. Maple Street (the old Andrews High School) in Andrews, South Carolina.

Bring the entire family for fun, food, music, games, and a dunking booth. McGruff and Safety Pup will be present for photos and entertainment. For the last 29 years, National Night Out has organized community events to showcase the vital importance of citizen involvement and partnerships with law enforcement in keeping families safe from crime.

National Night Out is a community building campaign designed to:



Heighten crime prevention awareness Generate support and participation in anti-crime programs

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and community-police partnerships

Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back

Sheriff Lane Cribb commented, "I hope to see everyone at the National Night Out on August 6th for fun and fellowship. Come out and show your support for the communities of Georgetown County."

From the City of Hartsville:

The Hartsville Police Department is inviting residents out for an evening of fun and excitement with the law enforcement and emergency service agencies serving the Hartsville community.

Hartsville's National Night Out 2013, "Heroes' Night Out,' will begin Friday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way. The evening will feature a wide variety of free activities, free food and a free outdoor movie showing of the movie "Rise of the Guardians," beginning at dusk. In keeping with the event's theme, children who come are invited to dress up as their favorite hero for a chance to win prizes, including season passes to the recently opened Piratesville Splash Pad.

National Night Out, which is celebrating three decades of nationwide observance this year, is designed to connect residents with the many agencies working to protect their communities, all while raising awareness of crime and drug prevention, as well as enhancing neighborhood pride.

"The Hartsville Police Department strives to connect with our residents, building relationships and trust, and ultimately building a stronger community. That focus is always on display during National Night Out," said Police Chief James Hudson. "We're calling this year's event 'Heroes' Night Out,' because anyone who cares about their neighborhood and the future of their community enough to help build these ties with us is a hero. I hope everyone can make it out and join us for a good time."

Participating agencies this Friday will include the Hartsville and Society Hill police departments, the Hartsville Fire Department and the Darlington County Sheriff's Department, who will bring horses from the Mounted Unit and bloodhounds. Representatives from Darlington County EMS, the Pee Dee Coalition/Durant Children's Center and the Army National Guard will also appear. Free blood pressure screenings will be available, courtesy of CareSouth Carolina.

Participants will be treated to a moon bounce and giant slide, a gaming trailer provided by the SC Department of Natural Resources and get a chance to meet Hartsville High School athletes. The firefighters of the Hartsville Fire Department will serve up free hot dogs and other refreshments for all attendants, with food donated by Bi-Lo and Piggly Wiggly, and drinks donated by Pepsi.

Deejay Trey Nickelson of Glory 985 will provide entertainment for the event, along with the Sonoco Men's Club. Those coming out for the evening should be sure to bring blankets and chairs for the movie showing, beginning around dusk, at 8:30 p.m. or later. "Rise of the Guardians" is rated PG for thematic elements and some mild scary action.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center at Byerly Park, located at 701 W. Washington St.

From the City of Myrtle Beach:

Many of Myrtle Beach's Neighborhood Watch groups will participate in the 30th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6. The annual crime-prevention effort is a great get-together for residents and often becomes a neighborhood picnic or party.

Neighborhoods participating so far:

· Sandygate Village: 3 p.m. - Main Office Area, 1011 Osceola Street

· South Myrtle: 4 p.m. - 27th Avenue South and Yaupon

· Monticello Apartments: 5 p.m. - Main Office area, 1300 Osceola Street

· Withers Swash: 5 p.m. - 304 Oak Street

· Palmetto Greens: 6 p.m. - 2900 Mashie Drive

· St. Charles: 6 p.m. - 1706 Jacqueline Court

· Ramsey Acres: 6 p.m. - Pine Island and Highway 15

· Seagate Village: 6 p.m. - Swallow and Spruce Streets

· Emmens Preserve: 6 p.m. - Main Entrance Park/Gazebo

· Old Pine Lakes Neighborhood: 6 p.m. - Oak Circle off Pine Lakes Drive

· Forest Dunes: 6 p.m. - Club Drive and Wildwood Trail

· The Dunes: 6 p.m. - Club Drive and Wildwood Trail