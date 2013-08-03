TD Dorian has reformed off the east coast of Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Dorian reformed off the east coast of Florida during the early morning hours of Saturday.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and movement was to the north at 6 mph. Dorian was located 85 miles to the ENE of Cape Canaveral, Florida and 345 miles from Myrtle Beach.

The forecast for Dorian continues to show a weak system moving off to the NE through the weekend and early next week. Strong wind shear will likely keep Dorian as a weak Tropical Storm or Tropical Depression as is passes well offshore of the Carolinas on Sunday and Monday.

Other than some rougher seas for late this weekend and early next week, we will have no impacts from Dorian locally.

Elsewhere, the tropics remain quite and development isn't expected through the next several days.

