WMBF News investigates pool contract complaints

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of us choose to beat the summer heat by taking a dip in the pool, but if you're considering buying one, we've got a consumer alert that could save you thousands of dollars and plenty of headaches.

Laurie Rogers is a very frustrated mother of four who called WMBF News with her pool contractor complaints. She admits, "I remortgaged my house to do this."

Rogers says the unfinished project in her backyard has turned into a nightmare after a series of disagreements and recent discoveries.

Rogers says she first signed the nearly $30,000 contract with Pawleys Pools in July 2012. They installed the pool by September, but the deck wasn't done.

"He said he'd come back 30 days after the cement cured and at that point he was supposed to put cool deck on it," Rogers explained. "30 days came and went, never heard. never heard. Called numerous times. Never got a call back and then finally I emailed him to where I got a response saying, 'I'm too busy, feel free to do it yourself.'"

WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely reached out to Rick Kaulback Jr of Pawleys Pools. He answered in an email, saying the job was finished with no problems. But when I asked about the debate over deck, he said the contract called for four feet of a product called cool deck, not the entire cool deck coating Rogers says she expected.

Laurie says the contract says nothing about a four foot limitation.

The other big concern is the nearly 10 foot gouge in Laurie's driveway, which happened at the time of installation. The pool company owner told WMBF News by email Laurie didn't mind considering some of the other scrapes in her driveway, but Laurie remembers it much differently.

"That's a blatant out lie, that's definitely a lie, he told me, he says 'Look at your driveway, there's a bunch of cracks in it, what's one more?'" Rogers recalled. "I said, they've been there, that's your responsibility, that's more than a crack, it's a gouge, and I want it fixed."

Rogers recalled the pool owner saying, "He goes well I'll have the same guy do that does the deck fix that while he's here."

But those repairs and installations never happened.

During Laurie's routine pool maintenance with a different company and after discussions with other contractors, other concerns surfaced, including the slope of the cement deck from the end of the pool to her porch and rain flooding problems into that porch.

Pawleys Pools told WMBF News it's the same deck drain they use in most jobs, and they hadn't heard about the flooding problems.

There is also a concern that the pool might not have been level. The water level at one section appears to be almost an inch lower than at another section. We've received no response from the company's owner on that.

If you're wondering who actually inspected this job and other residential pool jobs, so were we. We discovered Horry County's inspectors signed off on this job, passing both deck and pool inspections.

But pool contractors told Michael Maely there is no standardized code for residential pool and deck construction, only commercial contractors have the higher standards.

"I don't want more code, but it's frustrating that it's not a level playing field. People that end up on the short end of the stick are homeowners," admitted Chip Harvin with ACM Pools.

WMBF News found two separate contractors with no current complaints at the Better Business Bureau, and asked them to look at the job Pawleys Pools completed. They both said the deck slope seemed unusually high.

"Potentially they didn't get this level, so they had to compensate with the concrete, which has pushed this up higher which has increased the slope," said Bill Seay with Quality Pools and Spas, Landscaping and Design.

Both Quality Pools and Spas and ACM Pool & Spas also suggested a larger drain. They also noticed the uneven water level.

"That's very concerning because if it is the shell then you're putting a significant amount of stress on the shell itself that's designed to be a one piece shell," said Bill Seay.

Chip Harvin detailed, "Materials and equipment cost the same, so the difference is in the workmanship, so just, do your homework."

Laurie says she's learned a lesson. She's hopeful for the repairs, but for now it appears the ball remains in her installer's court.

Pawleys Pools just emailed her offering complete the deck work, but made no mention of her other concerns.

Those two companies we brought in agreed to help if Laurie can't get a resolution. WMBF News asked Rick Kaulback of Pawleys Pools to talk on camera about Laurie's concerns, but he declined.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.