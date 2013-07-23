Tropical system has high chance of development

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A low pressure system off the west coast of Africa and a few hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands has been given a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. This system is moving westward at about 10 miles per hour and has well-defined circulation, and according to the National Hurricane Center, only a small increase in thunderstorm activity in the system would result in the formation of a tropical depression.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next day or so. However, as the system moves further west, conditions will become less favorable of sustaining the system; upper-level winds and ocean temperatures will become less than ideal by Thursday.

It is still far too early to determine whether this system will directly affect the U.S. coast, but at the present time, it doesn't look as if it will pose a significant threat. The storm will likely gain strength and become better organized over the next couple of days, but as it moves westward, it will run into less-favorable conditions and will have a hard time holding together.

