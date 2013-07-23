Chair, Vice-chair of Myrtle Beach EDC resign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chairman and vice-chairman of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation have announced their resignations.

According to WMBF News partner, My Horry News, Chairman Doug Wendel's resignation is for personal reasons and will take effect on August 1. Wendel plans to remain on the MBREDC's executive committee and interstate railroad committee, despite stepping down from his position.

Vice-chairman Billy Alford is also stepping down to assist his son in the expansion of their business, My Horry News reports.

