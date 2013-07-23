Pawleys Island PD: Thieves targeting high-end coolers

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Thieves appear to be targeting a specific brand of high-end cooler in Pawleys Island, police officials said Tuesday.

The Pawleys Island Police Department tweeted: "We've had cooler thefts from underneath house in the past week. Please secure your belongings. If you have any info plz contact us. #Pawleys" Tuesday morning.

Pawleys Island PD Chief Michael Fanning confirmed that three houses had Yeti brand coolers stolen from them over the weekend.

Yeti Tundra coolers range in price from $279 for the 7.2-gallon size to $799 for the 58.1 gallon cooler, according to their website.

