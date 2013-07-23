Start dates and calendars for area schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Students and parents get ready – the first day of school for the public schools in the WMBF News viewing area is less than a month away!

The first day of school for all Horry County School District schools is on Thursday, August 22. However, Daisy Elementary School is on a year-round schedule. Those students head back to school on Thursday, July 25.

Georgetown County schools head back to the school on Wednesday, August 21.

The first day of schools for most other public schools in the WMBF News viewing area is on August 19. This includes the three Florence County districts, the Marlboro County School District, the Dillon County districts, and the Marion County School District.

