RAW VIDEO: Common summer crime caught on camera

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - According to Florence County law enforcement officials, lawnmower theft is a common crime in the summer months. One such incident was apparently caught on camera by a Florence resident.

Denis Davis of Florence provided WMBF News footage from his home surveillance system, apparently showing a man wheeling a riding lawnmower off the resident's property, then loading it into his vehicle.

"I called my wife and I said...did you take my mower somewhere? And the next thing you know I called police and I went to my surveillance camera and we found a little something," said Davis

Davis told sheriff's deputies that when he went to get his green John Deere riding mower to cut his grass on July 19, he saw it was missing from its spot next to the carport in his backyard, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Davis provided deputies with the footage, taken between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on July 16.

Captain Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office says that lawnmower thefts are quite common during the summer months.

Clint Miles, with Mullins Tool Rental said he deals with customers who often are victims of this crime. Miles suggests marking your signature in a hidden place on your lawn care device, so if it's stolen it can easily be identified.

"When you purchase the mower you can copy down your serial numbers from your manual, it's very easy for that stuff to be removed or ground off," said Miles.

Miles also said it's a good idea to lock up your mowers and weed eaters so thieves don't target them.

Law agencies say you should keep the manual to your lawn care devices because that manual holds all the information on your equipment, and will help law enforcement track down your equipment if it were to get stolen.

