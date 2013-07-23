9 displaced by early-morning fire at Conway apartment

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Nine people have been displaced by an early-morning fire at a Conway apartment complex Tuesday.

Conway Fire crews were called to the Kingston Village Apartments, 805 17th Ave., at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes, according to Conway Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Carter. Horry County Fire and Rescue units also responded to assist.

One unit sustained fire damage and five others had heat and smoke damage, Chief Carter said. Investigators determined the fire started in the unit's bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation.

Five of the six affected units were occupied, but no tenants or firefighters were injured, Chief Carter confirmed. The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced tenants.

