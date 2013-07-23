Dirty Dick's Crab House does Christmas in July for charities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Dirty Dick's Crab House in North Myrtle Beach is hosting their annual 'Christmas in July' fundraiser that benefits two area nonprofit organizations.

The event will take place Thursday, July 25 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and benefit Teen Angel and Toys for Tots. The fundraiser will feature a holiday raffle, Christmas Carol performance, holiday tree trimming, an appearance by Santa Claus and more.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $20, and Dirty Dick's Crab House asks that attendees bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots collection on the deck of the restaurant. Five dollars from each ticket will go directly to benefit Teen Angel, a nonprofit organization that assists homeless and disadvantaged teens attending North Myrtle Beach High School.

The Marsha Morgan band will perform, while guests feast on Cajun fried turkey, deep fried turkey, apple-andouille stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, candied yam casserole, Creole butterbean's, orange cranberry relish, hot bread and pumpkin and apple pie.

"We're looking forward to a large turnout for this year's 'Christmas in July' event," said Dale Green, general manager of Dirty Dick's Crab House. "It's the perfect way to celebrate two fantastic local nonprofit organizations and get a head start on some of their holiday fundraising needs."

More information about Dirty Dick's Crab House 'Christmas in July' celebration, and how to purchase tickets in advance can be found on the restaurants Facebook page, or by calling 843-663-3499. More information on Toys for Tots can be found on their website at www.toysfortots.org, and more information on North Myrtle Beach High School's Teen Angel Program can be found on the organization's Facebook page.

